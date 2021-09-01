Hundreds of thousands still without power as Ida recovery efforts begin Nearly a million utility customers along southeast Louisiana are still without power after Hurricane Ida battered the region, and things could stay that way for as long as a month, meaning no air conditioning in dangerous summer heat. Hundreds of thousands across the region are also without tap water. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn reports on the devastation, and CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal joined CBSN from New Orleans with the latest on recovery efforts.