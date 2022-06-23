Watch CBS News

Hundreds line up for monkeypox vaccine in NYC

Hundreds of people lined up for monkeypox vaccinations in Chelsea as we learn 30 people have tested positive in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway has more on the vaccination site and what's next for the city health officials.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.