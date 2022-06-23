CBS News App
Hundreds line up for monkeypox vaccine in NYC
Hundreds of people lined up for monkeypox vaccinations in Chelsea as we learn 30 people have tested positive in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway has more on the vaccination site and what's next for the city health officials.
