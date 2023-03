How beatboxer Kaila Mullady found her voice Beatboxing is one of the most misunderstood of art forms - vocal percussion in which the lungs and mouth are the instrument. And one of the best beatboxers in the world is Kaila Mullady, who co-organizes the American Beatbox Championships. Correspondent Luke Burbank gets some beatbox pointers from Mullady, and talks with Doug E. Fresh about beatboxing's origins.