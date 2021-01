How Atlanta's WNBA team helped Warnock clinch history-making Senate win History was made in Georgia when voters elected the first Black senator to represent their state. Reverend Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler, a co-owner of Atlanta's WNBA squad, the Dream. In winning Tuesday's runoff election, Warnock got a big assist from the players on Loeffler's team. Dana Jacobson has the story.