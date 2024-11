How a modeling career and pastry chef education helped one chef develop a new cookbook As a young adult, Clarice Lam traveled the world as a model, delighting in the local snacks in each new country she visited. While in culinary school, she decided to become a pastry chef, drawing inspiration from her heritage and her travels. Her wanderlust and in self-discovery resulted in a playful new cookbook, "Breaking Bao," full of innovative recipes.