Live

Watch CBSN Live

Honoring the iconic Joni Mitchell

2021 Kennedy Center honoree Joni Mitchell is a musician, lyricist, poet and painter. Anthony Mason speaks with some of her closest friends, Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash and Herbie Hancock, about her masterful songwriting and artistic legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.