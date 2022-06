U.S. swimmer saved by coach after fainting in pool at world championships

Officer killed in fatal shooting at Arkansas county jail, police say

Woman who had incomplete miscarriage on Malta trip can't get abortion

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes from the U.S. market

Jan. 6 committee to probe Trump's attempt to influence Justice Department

Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law, expanding concealed carry rights

Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses the Supreme Court decision striking down New York's century-old concealed carry law.

Hochul calls SCOTUS gun decision "reckless and reprehensible"

