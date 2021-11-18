Live

High school teacher honored with $1 million award

Growing up poor in Jamaica, Keishia Thorpe never thought she would graduate college. But the Maryland educator just won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, beating out 8,000 others from 121 countries. Jan Crawford shares more.
