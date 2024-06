Hezbollah launches airstrikes on Israel, and other top headlines Here are some of the top headlines of the day, including airstrikes on Israel by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in response to an Israeli airstrike that killed a senior Hezbollah commander, a surprising twist in the fatal hijacking of a transit bus in Atlanta, and the death of NBA legend Jerry West at the age of 86. Chris Livesay, Dave Malkoff and Carter Evans report.