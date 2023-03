"Hey Doll Baby": Everly Brothers rarities The Everly Brothers helped create rock 'n' roll, and inspired countless artists, from The Beatles to Tom Petty. Now, a new album, "Hey Doll Baby," features rare and remastered tracks, compiled by two of Don and Phil Everly's children and produced by Petty's daughter. They talk with correspondent John Blackstone about how the duo's music has been cherished by generations.