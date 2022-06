“Her Majesty the Queen: A Gayle King Special” “Her Majesty the Queen: A Gayle King Special” celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign and looks ahead to the future of the British monarchy. The one-hour special features interviews with best-selling author and royal expert Tina Brown and Sir Paul McCartney who talks about his lifelong admiration for the queen. The special airs on Thursday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on the CBS News app and Paramount+.