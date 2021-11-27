Health officials raise concern over Omicron variant's global impact Global leaders are racing to contain a potentially more dangerous new coronavirus strain that was first discovered in South Africa. On Friday, the World Health Organization officially declared the Omicron strain a "variant of concern." CBS News foreign correspondent Debra Patta has more from Johannesburg on the increased precautionary measures some countries are taking to slow the spread of the virus, then Lana Zak speaks with Dr. Sujan Gogu, a physician who is part of the founding circle of Doctors in Politics, about the dangers of the Omicron variant.