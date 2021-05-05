Live

Harvey now moving away from Houston

Harvey is finally moving away from Houston after flooding the city and its surrounding areas. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Irma is looming in the Atlantic Ocean. CBS Dallas / Fort Worth chief meteorologist Scott Padgett has the forecast.
