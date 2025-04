"CBS Evening News" co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois share two memorable April Fools pranks from history.

Harvesting spaghetti, nylon TV among April Fools pranks from history "CBS Evening News" co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois share two memorable April Fools pranks from history.

