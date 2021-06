Harry and Meghan welcome baby daughter, Lilibet Diana Prince Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Friday, June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor Harry's mother. Imtiaz Tyab talks to Sunday Times Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah to discuss the birth.