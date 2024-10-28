Harris campaigning in 7 battleground states with just over a week until Election Day With just eight days until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the seven states that are expected to decide who wins the 2024 election. On Tuesday, Harris is set to give what her campaign calls her major closing argument speech to supporters on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. It's the same spot where former President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, just hours before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.