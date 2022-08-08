Hanson brothers reflect on hit song "MMMBop" and fame over 25 years The Hanson brothers were kids when they captured the world's attention with their #1 hit song "MMMBop" in 1997. This year, "MMMBop" turned 25 years old and the Hanson brothers are all grown up and still releasing albums and touring the world. Tony Dokoupil chats with the band in Nashville to discuss their career over the past quarter-century, their switch to an independent label and why they feel they have always been misunderstood.