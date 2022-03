Hannah Gadsby on new memoir, finding joy and healing through comedy Hannah Gadsby became a breakout star after her 2018 Netflix stand-up special "Nanette." It earned her an Emmy, a Peabody Award and a book deal. Gadsby spoke with Anthony Mason in London about her new memoir, "Ten Steps to Nanette," her latest feel-good standup special, "Body of Work," and how her autism diagnosis helped her to understand herself.