Gregory and Travis McMichael charged in Ahmaud Arbery shooting Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were denied bail in a court hearing Friday afternoon. The pair was charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, an African American, was jogging in his Georgia neighborhood when the McMichaels, allegedly thinking he was a burglary suspect, chased him down in their truck. Arbery was shot twice following a physical confrontation with Travis McMichael. The two were arrested 10 weeks after the murder occurred, after a video of the shooting sparked a global outcry. Omar Villafranca reports on the case.