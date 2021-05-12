Live

Greenpeace scientists propose Antarctic wildlife sanctuary

A research vessel is on a three-month mission to document the affects of climate change, pollution and fishing on wildlife like these penguins. Greenpeace is proposing a 1.1 million square mile sanctuary to protect the region.
