Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes celebrates 25th anniversary of "Blue" with new tour and new album Singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album "Blue," which made her the youngest solo artist to take home the award. Jamie Yuccas visits the powerhouse vocalist in a Los Angeles recording studio to talk about her new album, "God's Work," and her tour, appropriately called The Story So Far Tour.