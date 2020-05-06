Governors grapple with reopening amid projected spike in virus cases Governors of every U.S. state are grappling with the question of when to begin lifting pandemic lockdowns. Texas Governor Abbott is moving forward with plans to reopen non-essential businesses like hair salons and barber shops, despite acknowledging the potential rise in infections. David Begnaud reports on how some people continue to resist social distancing guidelines, including in Michigan, where authorities are still searching for two men charged with murdering a Family Dollar security guard who asked a customer’s daughter to wear a mask.