Gov. Sununu (R-NH) discusses potential 2024 presidential bid In an interview with CBS News Chief Elections & Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu discusses his timeline for a potential 2024 presidential bid. Sununu also questioned former President Trump's 2024 viability. He blamed Trump for the '22 midterms losses saying, "the only thing worse than being a three-time loser is being a four-time loser."