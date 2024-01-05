Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Haley address Iowa shooting and take on Trump in Des Moines town halls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley spoke to Iowa Republican voters in back-to-back town halls just roughly 40 miles from where a mass shooting at Perry High School took place Thursday. It comes as House Democrats released a new report alleging former President Donald Trump received $7.8 million from foreign governments while he was in office. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Washington, D.C.