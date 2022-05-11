Glass Animals on the surprising slow-burn success of "Heat Waves," overcoming personal crisis It's been the biggest year yet for Glass Animals, whose record-breaking No. 1 hit "Heat Waves" became the viral breakout song of the pandemic. Anthony Mason talked with Dave Bayley, Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer and Drew MacFarlane about their long and unlikely rise to the top of the charts, Bayley's decision to give up medical school in pursuit of music and a terrifying crisis point for the band that changed everything.