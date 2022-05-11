Watch CBS News

Glass Animals on the surprising slow-burn success of "Heat Waves," overcoming personal crisis

It's been the biggest year yet for Glass Animals, whose record-breaking No. 1 hit "Heat Waves" became the viral breakout song of the pandemic. Anthony Mason talked with Dave Bayley, Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer and Drew MacFarlane about their long and unlikely rise to the top of the charts, Bayley's decision to give up medical school in pursuit of music and a terrifying crisis point for the band that changed everything.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.