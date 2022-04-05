"Ghislaine - Partner In Crime" | Official trailer In an intimate portrait of the infamous partner to Jeffrey Epstein, the new docuseries "Ghislaine - Partner In Crime" explores the central question in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial - how deeply was she involved in the sex trafficking ring that abused hundreds of women and girls, and how did the former socialite become the accomplice to one of the worst sex offenders in history? Plus, one juror’s bombshell admission threatens to derail the verdict. Stream the four-part series coming soon to Paramount+.