Georgia to lift some coronavirus restrictions Friday The U.S. is on pace to hit 50,000 coronavirus deaths within a week, just as more states announce plans to partially reopen after lockdowns. Georgia, which has over 19,000 confirmed cases, will allow businesses like fitness centers and hair salons to reopen Friday and then dine-in restaurants and movie theaters the following week. Despite Governor Brian Kemp's decision, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is imploring residents of her city to stay home. David Begnaud takes a look at how the pandemic is shaping the country now.