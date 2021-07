Gente De Zona reflects on how "Patria Y Vida" became an anthem for Cuba's protests "Patria Y Vida," meaning "Homeland and Life," has been echoed by demonstrators taking to the streets to protest Cuba's decades-long authoritarian and Communist regime. The phrase comes from a popular hip-hop song released earlier this year by a collaboration between six Cuban musicians. Manuel Bojorquez sat down with two of the artists behind the hit that has now become a drumbeat for change.