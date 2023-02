Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade call for Black LGBTQ community support at NAACP Image Awards Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade gave a powerful acceptance speech at the NAACP Image Awards, calling for support for the Black LGBTQ community. Raquel Willis, an author and activist dedicated to Black transgender liberation, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade's powerful message and the risk that exists for Black trans people.