Full video: Firsthand account of Israel-Hamas war from CBS News producer in Gaza In the year since Israel declared war on Hamas in retaliation for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, Gaza's health ministry estimates more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, many of them women and children. With limited access to the territory, CBS News relies on producer Marwan al-Ghoul to show the world what is happening there. Warning: some of the images are disturbing.