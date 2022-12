FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried made his first court appearance in New York Thursday on allegations he defrauded investors and customers out of billions of dollars. He was released on $250 million bond, which prosecutors called the largest pretrial bond ever, and was ordered to live with his parents in California and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Lilia Luciano reports.