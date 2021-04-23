Live

Watch CBSN Live

FTN: Page 2

Missed the second half of the show? Pollster Frank Luntz weighs in on what Donald Trump said he would do during his first 100 days in office and "Face the Nation" guests discuss the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.