From the archives: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Tony Bennett, whose appeal as a jazz and pop singer crossed generations, died Friday, July 21, 2023 at the age of 96. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" story that originally aired Sept. 21, 2014, correspondent Anthony Mason talked with Bennett and Lady Gaga (the flamboyant pop star six decades Bennett's junior) about their first joint collection of standards, "Cheek to Cheek," which went on to win the Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album.