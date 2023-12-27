Watch CBS News

From the archives: The Smothers Brothers

Folk musician-comedian Tom Smothers, half of the duo The Smothers Brothers, has died at age 86 following a cancer diagnosis. In this interview originally broadcast December 11, 2022, correspondent Lee Cowan talked with Tom and his brother, Dick, about "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," the late-1960s variety show that turned primetime TV upside-down by challenging the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS. They also discussed sibling rivalries, censorship, and sharing a bond that's outlasted their critics.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.