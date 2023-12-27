From the archives: The Smothers Brothers Folk musician-comedian Tom Smothers, half of the duo The Smothers Brothers, has died at age 86 following a cancer diagnosis. In this interview originally broadcast December 11, 2022, correspondent Lee Cowan talked with Tom and his brother, Dick, about "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," the late-1960s variety show that turned primetime TV upside-down by challenging the powers-that-be, from the White House to CBS. They also discussed sibling rivalries, censorship, and sharing a bond that's outlasted their critics.