From the archives: The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson The death, at age 82, of Brian Wilson, one of the founding members of the '60s group the Beach Boys, was announced on Wed., June 11, 2025. Ten years ago, the singer-songwriter talked with correspondent Anthony Mason about a creative life marred by depression and drugs (dramatized in the film "Love & Mercy), and about his new solo album, "No Pier Pressure." (Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" July 19, 2015.)