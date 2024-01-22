From the archives: P.D.Q. Bach creator Peter Schickele Composer and classical music parodist Peter Schickele, best known for having "discovered" the works of P.D.Q. Bach (a made-up son of Johann Sebastian), died January 16, 2024 at age 88. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" report that originally aired May 13, 1984, correspondent Eugenia Zukerman sits down with Schickele to discuss the art of musical satire and his attacks on the "sacredness" of concert music. She also attends a rehearsal and performance of works by P.D.Q. Bach, the orchestrations of which include car horns and police sirens.