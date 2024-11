From the archives: Music legend Quincy Jones Producer, composer and arranger Quincy Jones died Sunday, November 3, 2024, at age 91. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired on March 9, 2008, correspondent John Blackstone talked with the impresario about his indelible mark on contemporary music - from being hired by Lionel Hampton at age 15, to his collaborations with icons like Frank Sinatra, to spotting the untapped potential of a young Michael Jackson.