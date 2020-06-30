From 2017: TV comedy's "Golden Boys" Carl Reiner, the funnyman behind TV classics like "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and movies like "The Jerk,” died on June 29, 2020 at the age of 98. In this story which originally aired on June 4, 2017, correspondent Tracy Smith sat down with Reiner, actor Dick Van Dyke, and producer Norman Lear, to talk about how they helped reshape the TV comedy landscape in the 1960s and ‘70s, and about the HBO documentary about their generation, "If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast."