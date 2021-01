From 2015: Cloris Leachman Cloris Leachman, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress who kept us laughing on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on January 26, 2021 at the age of 94. In this profile, which originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 22, 2015, Leachman talked about some of her classic performances, and showed off her prowess in preparing gourmet vegetarian dinners to correspondent Tracy Smith.