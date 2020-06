From 2015: Carl Reiner, still making us laugh Carl Reiner, the funnyman behind TV classics like "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and movies like "The Jerk,” died on June 29, 2020 at the young age of 98. In this interview with ”Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith originally broadcast on March 8, 2015, the writer-director-actor proved that he had never stopped cracking us up.