From 2014: Margaret Keane and the story behind "Big Eyes" The paintings of Walter Keane, instantly recognizable by their subjects' large, haunting eyes, became known the world over. But Walter never actually painted them; his wife, Margaret, did. Lee Cowan talked with the real artist behind saucer-eyed waifs about why she allowed her authorship to be hidden, in this "Sunday Morning" story originally broadcast December 14, 2014. (Margaret Keane died on June 26, 2022, at the age of 94.)