From 2013: Cicely Tyson on her "Trip to Bountiful" Oscar-nominee and three-time Emmy-winner Cicely Tyson, best known for "Sounder," "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "Roots," died on January 28, 2021 at the age of 96. In this profile that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" April 14, 2013, Tyson talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about her return to the Broadway stage after a 30-year hiatus, to star in a revival of Horton Foote's "The Trip to Bountiful" (a performance which would earn her a Tony Award).