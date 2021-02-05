From 2011: Christopher Plummer, in his prime Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, best known for playing Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” died on Friday, February 5, 2021, at age 91. In this interview with correspondent Anthony Mason that aired on “Sunday Morning” on December 18, 2011, Plummer talked about his reunion with the “Sound of Music” cast, and his performances in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” and in “Beginners,” playing a senior citizen who comes out as gay (a role for which he would win an Oscar).