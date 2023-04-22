From 2010: Dame Edna, Australian "giga-star" Australian comedian Barry Humphries, whose alter-ego, the self-aggrandizing Dame Edna Everage, died Saturday, April 22 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired April 4, 2010, Dame Edna talks with Russ Mitchell about her celebrity (which is bigger than anyone else's), her Broadway appearances, and her "manager" (Humphries), who "resents the fact that I'm so popular." Humphries, meanwhile, discusses the rather non-PC Edna who, he reflects, is "not very nice really."