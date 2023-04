From 1988: Hal Prince and the Broadway opening of "Phantom of the Opera" Sunday, April 16, 2023 marks the final performance of Broadway's longest-running musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera," a show which opened 35 years ago. In this "Sunday Morning" report originally aired on January 24, 1988, director Hal Prince talks with correspondent Charles Osgood about how "Phantom" is a culmination of his long theatrical career.