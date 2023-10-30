Watch CBS News

"Friends" star Matthew Perry dies at 54

Matthew Perry, who played the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on "Friends" for its entire 10-season run, has died at the age of 54. Perry was found dead at a home in Los Angeles. Nischelle Turner has the latest.
