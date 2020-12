Francis Ford Coppola on re-cutting final "Godfather" film, vindicating his daughter Sofia Thirty years after "The Godfather Part III" premiered, Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola has re-cut the film, changing the beginning, ending and title. Coppola tells Anthony Mason why this new version, "Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone," is finally a satisfying epilogue to the iconic "Godfather" saga.