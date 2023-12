Fossil fuel debate takes center stage at COP28 Phasing out fossil fuels has been a heated debate at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, in Dubai, and many climate activists fear the process has been compromised by being held in the oil rich United Arab Emirates. The Biden administration has touted record levels of federal funding for clean energy projects, but the U.S. is also producing record amounts of crude oil. Ben Tracy reports.