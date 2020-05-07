Former U.S. soldier allegedly confesses to failed coup against Venezuela’s Maduro Two American citizens are being detained in Venezuela after being accused of a failed coup to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuelan state TV showed an alleged confession by one of the Americans, former U.S. special forces soldier Luke Denman of Texas. CBS News is unable to verify whether his statements were coerced. Manuel Bojorquez breaks down the international development and shares Venezuela’s response blaming the Trump administration.