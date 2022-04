Former U.S. Senator Al Franken on "The Takeout" - 4/29/2022 Comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken breaks from a stand-up comedy tour to chat with CBS News' Major Garrett. Franken talks about the state of politics and comedy in America, and finding the funny in serious topics. He also takes on a range of questions, from the war in Ukraine to Elon Musk's Twitter deal, and whether he would ever return to office.